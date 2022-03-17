Alexander’s, Inc. (NYSE:ALX) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Alexander’s, Inc. (NYSE:ALX – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 241,300 shares, a growth of 23.6% from the February 13th total of 195,300 shares. Currently, 11.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 13,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 17.6 days.

ALX traded up $1.36 on Thursday, reaching $251.34. 5,936 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,118. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $257.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $263.21. Alexander’s has a 52-week low of $246.15 and a 52-week high of $308.39. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 14.00 and a quick ratio of 14.00.

Get Alexander's alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were given a $4.50 dividend. This represents a $18.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. Alexander’s’s dividend payout ratio is 69.42%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alexander’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alexander’s by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 277,676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,279,000 after buying an additional 21,728 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alexander’s by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 150,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,253,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Alexander’s by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 95,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,822,000 after acquiring an additional 12,364 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Alexander’s by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 68,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,373,000 after acquiring an additional 2,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Taconic Capital Advisors LP raised its holdings in Alexander’s by 70.2% during the 4th quarter. Taconic Capital Advisors LP now owns 50,201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,067,000 after buying an additional 20,701 shares during the period. 34.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alexander’s Company Profile (Get Rating)

Alexander’s, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in leasing, managing, development and redeveloping its properties. Its operating properties are located in the greater New York City metropolitan area. The company was founded on May 16, 1955 and is headquartered in Paramus, NJ.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Alexander's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexander's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.