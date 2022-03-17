Gores Holdings VIII, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIIXU) Short Interest Down 21.1% in February

Gores Holdings VIII, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIIXU – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 12,700 shares, a drop of 21.1% from the February 13th total of 16,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Shares of GIIXU traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $10.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,397. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.18. Gores Holdings VIII has a 52-week low of $8.98 and a 52-week high of $10.52.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exos Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gores Holdings VIII in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $343,000. Benefit Street Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gores Holdings VIII in the third quarter worth $199,000. First Pacific Advisors LP increased its position in Gores Holdings VIII by 228.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 284,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,827,000 after purchasing an additional 197,510 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Gores Holdings VIII by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 57,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 7,158 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Gores Holdings VIII during the 4th quarter valued at $1,050,000.

Gores Holdings VIII, Inc focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

