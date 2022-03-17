Bonded Finance (BOND) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $2,027.00

Bonded Finance (BOND) traded 1,050.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 17th. One Bonded Finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0192 or 0.00000051 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Bonded Finance has a total market cap of $7.36 million and approximately $2,027.00 worth of Bonded Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Bonded Finance has traded up 9.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002448 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003532 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002448 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.38 or 0.00035220 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $42.95 or 0.00105178 BTC.

Bonded Finance Profile

Bonded Finance (CRYPTO:BOND) is a coin. It launched on September 7th, 2020. Bonded Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 384,149,391 coins. Bonded Finance’s official Twitter account is @Bondedfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bonded Finance is bonded.finance/#firstsec

According to CryptoCompare, “BarnBridge is a risk tokenizing protocol. It allows hedging yield sensitivity and price volatility. BarnBridge does this by accessing debt pools on other DeFi protocols, and transforming single pools into multiple assets with varying risk/return characteristics. “

Bonded Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bonded Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bonded Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bonded Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

