Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDE) Shares Bought by Peak Financial Advisors LLC

Peak Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDE – Get Rating) by 13.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 45,704 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,545 shares during the period. Peak Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Blade Air Mobility were worth $404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BLDE. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Blade Air Mobility by 97.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,256,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,685,000 after acquiring an additional 1,604,814 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Blade Air Mobility by 95.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,221,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,509,000 after buying an additional 1,575,574 shares during the period. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Blade Air Mobility during the 2nd quarter worth $1,435,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Blade Air Mobility during the 2nd quarter worth $1,156,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Blade Air Mobility during the 2nd quarter worth $1,003,000. 69.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Blade Air Mobility alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Blade Air Mobility from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.88.

Shares of NASDAQ BLDE traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $7.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 410,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 818,592. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.56. The firm has a market cap of $510.26 million, a P/E ratio of -7.00 and a beta of -0.21. Blade Air Mobility, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.34 and a 1-year high of $12.18.

Blade Air Mobility (NASDAQ:BLDE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $24.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.96 million. Blade Air Mobility had a negative net margin of 54.97% and a negative return on equity of 14.04%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Blade Air Mobility, Inc. will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

Blade Air Mobility Profile (Get Rating)

Blade Air Mobility, Inc provides air transportation alternatives to the congested ground routes in the United States and internationally. The company provides its services through helicopters and amphibious aircraft. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLDE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Blade Air Mobility Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blade Air Mobility and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.