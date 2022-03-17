Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) Insider Tyler Wall Sells 4,563 Shares

Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Rating) insider Tyler Wall sold 4,563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.78, for a total transaction of $108,508.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ NTNX traded up $0.74 on Thursday, reaching $24.58. 2,227,844 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,766,036. Nutanix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.99 and a 12 month high of $44.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.62. The company has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.16 and a beta of 1.60.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $413.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $406.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.79) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Nutanix, Inc. will post -2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. OTR Global upgraded shares of Nutanix from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Nutanix in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Nutanix from $71.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Nutanix from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Nutanix from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.27.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nutanix by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nutanix by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,139 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $609,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nutanix by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,902 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Nutanix by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 41,887 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,335,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Nutanix by 38.2% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,359 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 929 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.27% of the company’s stock.

Nutanix, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise virtualization and storage solutions. It engages in cloud operating system that converges traditional silos of server, virtualization, storage, and networking into one integrated solution and unifies private and public cloud into a single software fabric.

