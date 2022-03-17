Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.300-$0.400 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Sleep Number also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $6.776-$7.084 EPS.

SNBR traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $63.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 223,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 537,259. Sleep Number has a 52 week low of $55.18 and a 52 week high of $150.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $69.09 and its 200-day moving average is $80.39. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 10.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.70.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by ($1.13). Sleep Number had a net margin of 7.04% and a negative return on equity of 38.40%. The business had revenue of $491.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $601.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Sleep Number will post 6.3 EPS for the current year.

SNBR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Sleep Number from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Sleep Number from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Sleep Number from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price objective on Sleep Number from $88.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sleep Number has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $100.25.

In other Sleep Number news, Director Daniel Alegre sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.89, for a total transaction of $1,120,130.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 5.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SNBR. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Sleep Number by 11.1% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Sleep Number by 33.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 979 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Sleep Number by 49.3% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 8,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after buying an additional 2,676 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Sleep Number by 40.6% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 12,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $983,000 after buying an additional 3,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Sleep Number by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 15,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after buying an additional 1,662 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.90% of the company’s stock.

Sleep Number Corp. designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes beds, proprietary beds, and other sleep-related accessory products. It offers beds under the brand name Sleep Number. The company was founded by Robert Walker and JoAnn Walker in 1987 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

