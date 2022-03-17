Peak Financial Advisors LLC Has $534,000 Position in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC)

Peak Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC – Get Rating) by 114.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 10,203 shares during the period. Peak Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust were worth $534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 15.6% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $228,000. Finally, Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $243,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.92% of the company’s stock.

OFC stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $27.85. The stock had a trading volume of 294,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 869,295. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.96. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a 52 week low of $23.89 and a 52 week high of $30.51. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Corporate Office Properties Trust ( NYSE:OFC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.45). The firm had revenue of $185.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.47 million. Corporate Office Properties Trust had a return on equity of 4.51% and a net margin of 11.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Corporate Office Properties Trust will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 161.76%.

In other news, Director C Taylor Pickett bought 20,000 shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.97 per share, with a total value of $499,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on OFC shares. KeyCorp cut Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Capital One Financial reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.50.

Corporate Office Properties Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It acquires, develops, manages, sells, and leases out office properties and data centers. The firm operates through the following segments: Defense/Information Technology Locations, Regional Office, Wholesale Data Center, and Other.

