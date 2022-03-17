Cytek BioSciences (NASDAQ:CTKB) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Cytek BioSciences (NASDAQ:CTKB – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cytek Biosciences Inc provides cell analysis solutions. The company developed high-resolution, high-content and high-sensitivity cell analysis technology called Full Spectrum Profiling. Cytek Biosciences Inc is based in FREMONT, Calif. “

Get Cytek BioSciences alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Cytek BioSciences from $27.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Cytek BioSciences from $20.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.50.

NASDAQ:CTKB traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $12.11. 2,685,799 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 960,773. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.94. Cytek BioSciences has a 1-year low of $12.00 and a 1-year high of $28.70.

In related news, Director Ra Capital Management, L.P. purchased 166,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.98 per share, with a total value of $2,489,676.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Wenbin Jiang sold 20,000 shares of Cytek BioSciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.40, for a total value of $288,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 2,168,400 shares of company stock worth $28,646,518 and sold 80,000 shares worth $1,112,000.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. RA Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Cytek BioSciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $205,686,000. Miura Global Management LLC grew its stake in Cytek BioSciences by 42.6% during the 4th quarter. Miura Global Management LLC now owns 3,020,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,286,000 after acquiring an additional 902,500 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd purchased a new position in Cytek BioSciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,092,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Cytek BioSciences by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,370,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,686,000 after acquiring an additional 515,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pura Vida Investments LLC purchased a new position in Cytek BioSciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,514,000. 25.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cytek BioSciences Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cytek Biosciences Inc provides cell analysis solutions. The company developed high-resolution, high-content and high-sensitivity cell analysis technology called Full Spectrum Profiling. Cytek Biosciences Inc is based in FREMONT, Calif.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cytek BioSciences (CTKB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cytek BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cytek BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.