QDM International (OTCMKTS:QDMI) vs. Tian Ruixiang (NASDAQ:TIRX) Head-To-Head Comparison

QDM International (OTCMKTS:QDMI – Get Rating) and Tian Ruixiang (NASDAQ:TIRX – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares QDM International and Tian Ruixiang’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio QDM International $120,000.00 24.50 -$730,989.00 ($3.48) -4.02 Tian Ruixiang $3.25 million 3.74 $630,000.00 N/A N/A

Tian Ruixiang has higher revenue and earnings than QDM International.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for QDM International and Tian Ruixiang, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score QDM International 0 0 0 0 N/A Tian Ruixiang 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.9% of Tian Ruixiang shares are held by institutional investors. 76.6% of QDM International shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

QDM International has a beta of 7.35, meaning that its stock price is 635% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tian Ruixiang has a beta of 3.4, meaning that its stock price is 240% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares QDM International and Tian Ruixiang’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets QDM International -453.17% N/A -338.69% Tian Ruixiang N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Tian Ruixiang beats QDM International on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

QDM International Company Profile (Get Rating)

QDM International, Inc. provides an entertainment based oval driving schools and events, which are conducted at various racetracks throughout the U.S. The company was founded on November 24, 1998 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

Tian Ruixiang Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd, through its subsidiaries, operates as an insurance broker in China. The company distributes a range of insurance products, including property and casualty insurance, such as automobile insurance, commercial property insurance, liability insurance, and accidental insurance; and life insurance comprising individual and group life insurances. It serves individual or institutional customers. Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

