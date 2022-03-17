Sonar (PING) Trading Down 18.9% Over Last 7 Days

Sonar (PING) traded down 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 17th. In the last week, Sonar has traded down 18.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Sonar coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0021 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. Sonar has a total market capitalization of $5.60 million and approximately $112,662.00 worth of Sonar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002450 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001945 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.69 or 0.00045774 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000149 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,800.44 or 0.06858236 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40,926.37 or 1.00228016 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.43 or 0.00040242 BTC.

Sonar Coin Profile

Sonar launched on June 8th, 2017. Sonar’s total supply is 4,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,703,464,935 coins. Sonar’s official Twitter account is @SonarToken . The Reddit community for Sonar is https://reddit.com/r/sonarplatform

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoPing is an IM assistant bot that provides users with useful info and buy signals. The information provided by the bot is based on volume, change to coin rate to BTC, a number of signals on the coin and coin market capitalization. The CryptoPing bot does not tell users what they should buy, but rather compiles information in a descriptive and meaningful way, facilitating your decision making process. The PING token is used as payment for subscriptions to the CryptoPing product. “

Buying and Selling Sonar

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sonar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sonar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sonar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

