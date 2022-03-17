Zacks: Brokerages Expect Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Will Announce Earnings of $3.34 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) will post $3.34 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Adobe’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $3.36 and the lowest is $3.24. Adobe reported earnings of $3.14 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.4%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Adobe will report full-year earnings of $13.72 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.67 to $13.79. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $16.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.55 to $16.48. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Adobe.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 16th. The software company reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20. The firm had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.09 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 30.55% and a return on equity of 36.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.42 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ADBE shares. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $685.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Adobe from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $680.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Adobe from $715.00 to $660.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Adobe from $678.00 to $611.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Adobe from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Adobe currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $653.78.

In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $545.61, for a total transaction of $1,500,427.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 10,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $507.63, for a total value of $5,078,330.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,570 shares of company stock worth $11,624,618. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Adobe by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,526,571 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $21,279,818,000 after acquiring an additional 1,212,093 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Adobe by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,551,566 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $11,086,911,000 after acquiring an additional 643,656 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Adobe by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,597,416 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,863,475,000 after acquiring an additional 211,062 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Adobe by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,026,969 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,115,275,000 after acquiring an additional 267,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Adobe by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,760,780 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,892,316,000 after acquiring an additional 121,756 shares in the last quarter. 82.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Adobe stock traded up $2.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $444.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,350,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,817,797. The firm has a market cap of $209.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.35, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $484.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $576.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Adobe has a twelve month low of $407.94 and a twelve month high of $699.54.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

