Unisync Corp. (TSE:UNI) Director Acquires C$13,500.00 in Stock

Unisync Corp. (TSE:UNI – Get Rating) Director Bruce William Aunger acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$2.70 per share, for a total transaction of C$13,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 66,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$178,200.

Unisync stock traded down C$0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$2.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,071. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$3.07 and its 200-day moving average price is C$3.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 139.84. The company has a market capitalization of C$50.38 million and a PE ratio of -13.25. Unisync Corp. has a 12 month low of C$2.47 and a 12 month high of C$3.58.

Unisync Corp., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, and distributes garments in Canada. It operates in two segments, Peerless Garments LP and Unisync Group Limited. The company provides duty gear, footwear, and other accessories to fire, emergency medical services, and police and security sectors under the Carleton brand name; service wear shirts, pants, and ties for law enforcement, fire, emergency medical, security, and correctional personnel under the Rapier brand; and various products and services under the ShowroomOne brand name.

