Unisync Corp. (TSE:UNI) Director Acquires C$13,500.00 in Stock

Unisync Corp. (TSE:UNI – Get Rating) Director Bruce William Aunger acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$2.70 per share, for a total transaction of C$13,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 66,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$178,200.
Unisync stock traded down C$0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$2.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,071. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$3.07 and its 200-day moving average price is C$3.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 139.84. The company has a market capitalization of C$50.38 million and a PE ratio of -13.25. Unisync Corp. has a 12 month low of C$2.47 and a 12 month high of C$3.58.
