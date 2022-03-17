Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) Short Interest Down 18.6% in February

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 5,160,000 shares, a decline of 18.6% from the February 13th total of 6,340,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,070,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda acquired a new position in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional during the second quarter worth approximately $96,000. Navellier & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional in the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.84% of the company’s stock.

SID stock traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $5.06. The company had a trading volume of 6,504,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,869,346. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.92. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional has a fifty-two week low of $3.56 and a fifty-two week high of $10.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion, a PE ratio of 2.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.71.

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional ( NYSE:SID Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.40. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional had a return on equity of 81.06% and a net margin of 33.20%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.2433 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 8.4%. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.37%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th.

Companhia Siderurgica Nacional engages in the production and sale of integrated steel. It operates through the following segments: Steel, Mining, Cement, Logistics, and Energy. The Steel segment offers flat steel, long steel, metallic containers, and galvanized steel. The Mining segment encompasses the activities of iron ore and tin mining.

