Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Short Interest Down 16.8% in February

Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 5,350,000 shares, a decline of 16.8% from the February 13th total of 6,430,000 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 3,780,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

CAT traded up $5.62 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $221.70. 3,595,727 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,291,836. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $206.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $203.75. Caterpillar has a 1-year low of $179.67 and a 1-year high of $246.69. The company has a market cap of $118.81 billion, a PE ratio of 18.72, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.46. Caterpillar had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 35.57%. The firm had revenue of $13.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.12 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Caterpillar will post 12.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CAT. StockNews.com lowered shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $166.00 to $164.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Citigroup upped their price target on Caterpillar from $225.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Caterpillar from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Caterpillar from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $241.35.

In other news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,004 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $1,150,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David Maclennan purchased 480 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $199.50 per share, with a total value of $95,760.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 322.6% during the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Caterpillar during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its position in Caterpillar by 67.9% in the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. 67.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

