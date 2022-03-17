Peak Financial Advisors LLC Takes $2.23 Million Position in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY)

Peak Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 37,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,230,000. Chewy accounts for about 1.7% of Peak Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Chewy by 426.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,496,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,062,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023,038 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Chewy by 5,903.0% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,702,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,979,000 after buying an additional 1,674,444 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chewy in the third quarter valued at about $40,467,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of Chewy by 263.5% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 716,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,794,000 after buying an additional 519,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in Chewy by 41.9% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,726,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,295,000 after purchasing an additional 510,278 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Chewy alerts:

In other Chewy news, insider Stacy Bowman sold 11,254 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.04, for a total value of $619,420.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James A. Star purchased 26,878 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $55.72 per share, for a total transaction of $1,497,642.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CHWY shares. Wedbush cut Chewy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Chewy from $81.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chewy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Chewy in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Chewy from $90.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.14.

NYSE CHWY traded up $1.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $42.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,697,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,578,028. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $44.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.72. Chewy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.59 and a twelve month high of $97.74. The firm has a market cap of $17.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,112.00 and a beta of 0.52.

About Chewy (Get Rating)

Chewy, Inc engages in the provision of pure-play e-commerce business. It supplies pet medications, food, treats and other pet-health products and services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles. The company was founded by Ryan Cohen and Michael Day in September 2011 and is headquartered in Dania Beach, FL.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHWY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chewy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chewy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.