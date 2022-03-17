GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust (NYSE:GNT) Short Interest Down 19.3% in February

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust (NYSE:GNT – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 8,800 shares, a drop of 19.3% from the February 13th total of 10,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 73,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $653,000. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd increased its holdings in GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd now owns 52,718 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 2,410 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $110,000. Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new stake in GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $110,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 346,824 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,856,000 after purchasing an additional 2,673 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $5.58. 76,847 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 78,772. GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust has a 52 week low of $4.81 and a 52 week high of $6.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.31.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.45%.

About GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust (Get Rating)

Gamco Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust operates as a closed-end management investment company. The firm intends to provide current income from interest, dividends and option premiums. It also intends to provide capital appreciation consistent with the Fund’s strategy and its primary objective. The company was founded on June 26, 2008 and is headquartered in Rye, NY.

