Getlink SE (OTCMKTS:GRPTF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Getlink SE (OTCMKTS:GRPTF – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.00.

Separately, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Getlink from €16.20 ($17.80) to €16.00 ($17.58) in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th.

Shares of GRPTF stock remained flat at $$15.60 during trading on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.76. Getlink has a 12 month low of $14.80 and a 12 month high of $16.92.

Getlink SE is a holding company, which engages in the infrastructure management and transport operations. It operates through the following business segments: Fixed Link, Europorte Rail Freight, and ElecLink. The Fixed Link segment provides cross-Channel traffic. The Europorte Rail Freight segment gives rail freight operator in France.

