Thoughtworks Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWKS) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Thoughtworks Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWKS – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $30.64.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TWKS shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Thoughtworks from $31.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Thoughtworks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $32.00 in a report on Sunday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Thoughtworks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Thoughtworks from $36.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Thoughtworks from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Thoughtworks by 210.2% during the 4th quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,804,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222,790 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Thoughtworks in the third quarter worth about $25,057,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Thoughtworks in the fourth quarter worth about $614,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Thoughtworks in the fourth quarter worth about $220,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thoughtworks in the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Institutional investors own 15.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TWKS traded up $0.10 on Thursday, reaching $22.01. 672,215 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 622,679. Thoughtworks has a fifty-two week low of $17.79 and a fifty-two week high of $34.43. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 4.14 and a current ratio of 4.14.

Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09. The business had revenue of $286.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $286.61 million. Thoughtworks’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Thoughtworks will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Thoughtworks Company Profile (Get Rating)

Thoughtworks Holding, Inc provides technology consultancy services in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America. The company's consultancy services integrate strategy, design, and software engineering to enable enterprises and technology disruptors to thrive as modern digital businesses.

