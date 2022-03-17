PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.450-$2.450 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.550. The company issued revenue guidance of -.PNM Resources also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.500-$2.600 EPS.

Shares of PNM stock traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $46.13. The stock had a trading volume of 462,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 711,583. PNM Resources has a one year low of $43.84 and a one year high of $50.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $45.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.48.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.05. PNM Resources had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 11.02%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PNM Resources will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be given a dividend of $0.347 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. PNM Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.78%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho boosted their target price on PNM Resources from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of PNM Resources from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of PNM Resources from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of PNM Resources from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PNM Resources currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $49.33.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PNM Resources during the third quarter valued at $239,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of PNM Resources by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 159,548 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,276,000 after buying an additional 4,456 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in PNM Resources by 528.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 869,026 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,637,000 after purchasing an additional 730,636 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in PNM Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $278,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in PNM Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $769,000. 85.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PNM Resources, Inc operates as an investor-owned holding company, which provides electricity and electric services in New Mexico and Texas. It operates through the following segments: Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM), Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP), and Corporate and Other. The PNM segment includes the retail electric utility operations of the company.

