PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.450-$2.450 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.550. The company issued revenue guidance of -.PNM Resources also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.500-$2.600 EPS.
Shares of PNM stock traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $46.13. The stock had a trading volume of 462,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 711,583. PNM Resources has a one year low of $43.84 and a one year high of $50.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $45.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.48.
PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.05. PNM Resources had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 11.02%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PNM Resources will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho boosted their target price on PNM Resources from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of PNM Resources from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of PNM Resources from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of PNM Resources from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PNM Resources currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $49.33.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PNM Resources during the third quarter valued at $239,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of PNM Resources by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 159,548 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,276,000 after buying an additional 4,456 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in PNM Resources by 528.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 869,026 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,637,000 after purchasing an additional 730,636 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in PNM Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $278,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in PNM Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $769,000. 85.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About PNM Resources
PNM Resources, Inc operates as an investor-owned holding company, which provides electricity and electric services in New Mexico and Texas. It operates through the following segments: Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM), Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP), and Corporate and Other. The PNM segment includes the retail electric utility operations of the company.
