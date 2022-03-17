Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL) EVP Bing Xue Sells 4,024 Shares

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL – Get Rating) EVP Bing Xue sold 4,024 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.79, for a total value of $200,354.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor stock traded up $2.22 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $56.35. The stock had a trading volume of 575,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 639,491. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited has a 1 year low of $23.66 and a 1 year high of $64.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.59.

Get Alpha and Omega Semiconductor alerts:

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $193.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.00 million. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 60.82%. The company’s revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 104.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 213,305 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,482,000 after purchasing an additional 108,861 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 46,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,446,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 1,254.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 4,539 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 4,204 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $379,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 76.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 168,510 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,286,000 after purchasing an additional 73,243 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.38% of the company’s stock.

AOSL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley increased their target price on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th.

About Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (Get Rating)

Alpha & Omega Semiconductor Ltd. designs, develops and supplies power semiconductor products. Its products include analog switches, insulated-gate bipolar transistors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors, power integrated circuits, and transient voltage suppressors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Hong Kong, China, South Korea, United States, and Other Countries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha and Omega Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.