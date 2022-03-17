Peak Financial Advisors LLC Buys 1,696 Shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Peak Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 76,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,696 shares during the period. Iron Mountain makes up 3.1% of Peak Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Peak Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $4,028,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IRM. Spirit of America Management Corp NY raised its holdings in Iron Mountain by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 14,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $772,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Iron Mountain by 70.4% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. Vancity Investment Management Ltd raised its holdings in Iron Mountain by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Vancity Investment Management Ltd now owns 202,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,590,000 after purchasing an additional 6,169 shares during the last quarter. HNP Capital LLC raised its holdings in Iron Mountain by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 53,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,824,000 after purchasing an additional 1,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Iron Mountain by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Iron Mountain alerts:

In other Iron Mountain news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.72, for a total transaction of $31,142.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Edward Baker-Greene sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.31, for a total value of $307,860.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 148,250 shares of company stock valued at $7,442,268. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of IRM stock traded up $0.46 on Thursday, reaching $49.57. The company had a trading volume of 1,165,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,471,328. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.46. The stock has a market cap of $14.35 billion, a PE ratio of 31.68 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50-day moving average of $46.25 and a 200-day moving average of $46.82. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 12 month low of $35.53 and a 12 month high of $53.14.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.28). Iron Mountain had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 45.09%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.6185 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.99%. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is 159.36%.

Several analysts have weighed in on IRM shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised Iron Mountain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Iron Mountain from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th.

Iron Mountain Profile (Get Rating)

Iron Mountain, Inc engages in the provision of storage and information management solutions. It operates through the following business segments: North American Records & Information Management Business, North American Data Management Business, Western European Business, Other International Business, Global Data Center Business and Corporate & Other Business.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Iron Mountain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iron Mountain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.