L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR) Short Interest Update

L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 65,100 shares, a drop of 23.7% from the February 13th total of 85,300 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 31,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on FSTR shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of L.B. Foster from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of L.B. Foster from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of L.B. Foster from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FSTR. Systematic Financial Management LP increased its position in shares of L.B. Foster by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 35,788 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 2,835 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of L.B. Foster by 53.6% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 83,285 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after acquiring an additional 29,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of L.B. Foster during the fourth quarter valued at about $24,663,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

FSTR stock traded up $0.48 during trading on Thursday, reaching $15.20. 20,784 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,238. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.34. L.B. Foster has a 1 year low of $12.62 and a 1 year high of $19.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.29 and a beta of 0.95.

L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.19). L.B. Foster had a return on equity of 0.83% and a net margin of 0.71%. The firm had revenue of $112.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.67 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that L.B. Foster will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

L.B. Foster Co engages in providing products and services for the rail industry and solutions to support infrastructure projects. It operates through the following segments: Rail Technologies & Services and Infrastructure Solutions. The Rail Technologies & Services segment consists of manufacturing and distribution businesses that provide products and services for freight and passenger railroads and industrial companies.

