Equillium, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQ) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Equillium, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 572,000 shares, an increase of 24.6% from the February 13th total of 459,000 shares. Currently, 3.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 63,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.0 days.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQ. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Equillium by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,170,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,621,000 after purchasing an additional 273,324 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Equillium during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,285,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Equillium by 31.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 840,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,950,000 after acquiring an additional 200,955 shares during the period. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equillium during the 3rd quarter worth about $573,000. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Equillium during the 2nd quarter worth about $181,000. Institutional investors own 28.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on EQ shares. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Equillium from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Equillium from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.33.

NASDAQ:EQ traded up $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $3.30. The stock had a trading volume of 36,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,407. The company has a market cap of $96.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.38 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 11.85 and a quick ratio of 11.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.92. Equillium has a 12-month low of $3.18 and a 12-month high of $8.27.

Equillium, Inc engages in the development of products for severe autoimmune and inflammatory, or immuno-inflammatory, disorders with high unmet medical need. Its product pipeline includes EQ001, which is a monoclonal antibody that selectively targets the novel immune checkpoint receptor CD6. The company was founded by Daniel Mark Bradbury, Bruce D.

