Short Interest in FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:FAT) Expands By 23.7%

FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:FAT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 41,200 shares, a growth of 23.7% from the February 13th total of 33,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

NASDAQ:FAT traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $7.73. 24,855 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,457. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.77 and a beta of 2.12. FAT Brands has a 52 week low of $6.86 and a 52 week high of $15.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.09.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.73%. FAT Brands’s payout ratio is -32.91%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FAT. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in FAT Brands by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in FAT Brands by 38.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 3,987 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in FAT Brands by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 21,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 10,928 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in FAT Brands in the 3rd quarter worth about $237,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in FAT Brands in the 4th quarter worth about $356,000. Institutional investors own 7.22% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FAT. TheStreet cut shares of FAT Brands from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FAT Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of FAT Brands in a research report on Monday, November 29th.

About FAT Brands

FAT Brands, Inc operates as a global franchising company that acquires, markets and develops fast casual and casual dining restaurant concepts around the world. Its brands include Yalla Mediterranean, Buffalo’s Cafe & Express, Ponderosa Steakhouse and Bonanza, Fatburger, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Bonanza Steak & BBQ, and Hurricane BTW.

