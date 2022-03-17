NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) Receives $99.56 Average PT from Brokerages

NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-two brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $99.56.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on NTAP shares. Northland Securities increased their price target on shares of NetApp from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of NetApp from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on NetApp from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com lowered NetApp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Cowen raised shares of NetApp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $95.00 to $116.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th.

In other NetApp news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.79, for a total transaction of $1,131,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO George Kurian sold 4,250 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.72, for a total transaction of $355,810.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,750 shares of company stock valued at $2,240,863 over the last 90 days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. grew its position in NetApp by 57.9% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 300 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Arden Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of NetApp by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 4,152 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of NetApp by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 406 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of NetApp by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 5,925 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in shares of NetApp by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,217 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTAP traded up $1.55 during trading on Thursday, hitting $86.41. 1,740,051 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,983,008. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $86.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.19. The company has a market cap of $19.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.23. NetApp has a 52-week low of $67.72 and a 52-week high of $96.82.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The data storage provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.13. NetApp had a net margin of 16.34% and a return on equity of 126.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that NetApp will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.25%.

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

