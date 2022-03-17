Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.800-$0.850 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.900. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.15 billion-$2.25 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.17 billion.

Shares of NYSE AMRX traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $4.15. The stock had a trading volume of 766,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 614,489. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.56, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.24. Amneal Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $3.86 and a 1-year high of $7.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.11. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.84.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 61.08% and a net margin of 0.68%. The business had revenue of $537.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $533.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. Amneal Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Amneal Pharmaceuticals will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th.

In related news, Director Gautam Patel bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.21 per share, with a total value of $210,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 26.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 167,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,000 after purchasing an additional 13,005 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 52,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 3,995 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 38,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 6,006 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 67.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 61,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 24,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 584,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,123,000 after purchasing an additional 31,095 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.54% of the company’s stock.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, manufacture, market and distribution of generic pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Generics and Specialty segments. The Generics segment develops, manufactures and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products and transdermals.

