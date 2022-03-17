Hydro One Limited (OTCMKTS:HRNNF) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Hydro One Limited (OTCMKTS:HRNNF – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $32.71.

A number of research firms have issued reports on HRNNF. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Hydro One from C$31.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Hydro One from C$34.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

HRNNF traded up $0.25 on Thursday, reaching $25.98. 400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,527. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.80. Hydro One has a 52-week low of $22.99 and a 52-week high of $26.88.

Hydro One Ltd. engages in the transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Transmission, Distribution, and Other. The Transmission segment comprises the transmission of high voltage electricity. The Distribution segment refers to the delivery of electricity to end customers and certain other municipal electricity distributors.

