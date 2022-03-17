-$0.18 EPS Expected for Field Trip Health Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTRP) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Field Trip Health Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTRP – Get Rating) to announce earnings of ($0.18) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Field Trip Health’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.14) and the lowest is ($0.20). The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Field Trip Health will report full year earnings of ($0.72) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.76) to ($0.70). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.74) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.95) to ($0.42). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Field Trip Health.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Field Trip Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Field Trip Health from C$11.50 to C$10.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Field Trip Health from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd.
Shares of Field Trip Health stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1.15. The company had a trading volume of 161,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,143. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 9.41 and a quick ratio of 9.41. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.67. Field Trip Health has a 1-year low of $0.98 and a 1-year high of $6.74.
About Field Trip Health (Get Rating)
Field Trip Health Ltd. is involved in the development and delivery of psychedelic therapies. Field Trip Health Ltd. is based in TORONTO.
