Trek Financial LLC Buys 209 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Trek Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,163 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. Trek Financial LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $732,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Target by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,185 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,357,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Target by 112.4% in the 4th quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,593 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 843 shares during the period. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Target in the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,000. KG&L Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Target by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 15,240 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,527,000 after purchasing an additional 2,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Western Financial Corporation lifted its stake in Target by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Western Financial Corporation now owns 4,044 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $936,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. 78.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Target alerts:

Target stock traded up $5.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $220.63. The stock had a trading volume of 3,366,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,372,483. The stock has a market cap of $102.02 billion, a PE ratio of 15.68, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.06. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $176.68 and a 52 week high of $268.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $214.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $232.70.

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The retailer reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.40 billion. Target had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 47.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.67 EPS. Research analysts predict that Target Co. will post 14.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.59%.

TGT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Target from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Target from $275.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Target from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $275.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Target from $260.00 to $255.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Gordon Haskett cut shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $274.05.

In related news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 28,918 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.60, for a total transaction of $6,466,064.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Target Profile (Get Rating)

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.