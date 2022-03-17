Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Shares Bought by Trek Financial LLC

Trek Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 13.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,655 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,339 shares during the period. Trek Financial LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $768,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Enbridge by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,666,460 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $104,083,000 after purchasing an additional 156,985 shares during the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Enbridge by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 83,106 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,465,000 after purchasing an additional 5,745 shares during the last quarter. Lantz Financial LLC lifted its stake in Enbridge by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 9,484 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares during the last quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Enbridge during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Summit X LLC lifted its stake in Enbridge by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 30,389 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. 53.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on ENB shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$59.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$59.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$58.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$53.00 to C$54.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Enbridge from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.77.

Enbridge stock traded up $0.73 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $44.75. The company had a trading volume of 4,163,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,585,896. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $42.38 and its 200-day moving average is $40.82. Enbridge Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.58 and a fifty-two week high of $45.13.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The pipeline company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.07). Enbridge had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 12.66%. The business had revenue of $9.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.10 billion. Analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

