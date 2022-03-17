The Eastern Company (NASDAQ:EML) Short Interest Update

The Eastern Company (NASDAQ:EML – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 42,300 shares, a decrease of 16.4% from the February 13th total of 50,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.2 days. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

NASDAQ EML traded up $0.39 during trading on Thursday, hitting $24.25. The company had a trading volume of 6,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,202. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Eastern has a one year low of $23.12 and a one year high of $33.96. The company has a market cap of $152.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.39 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.90 and its 200-day moving average is $25.01.

Get Eastern alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. Eastern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.43%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in shares of Eastern by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 554,743 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,907,000 after acquiring an additional 18,298 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Eastern by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 417,765 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,511,000 after acquiring an additional 1,721 shares in the last quarter. Forager Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Eastern in the 4th quarter worth about $8,114,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its stake in shares of Eastern by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 185,313 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,646,000 after acquiring an additional 2,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Eastern by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 73,072 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,832,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.60% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Eastern in a report on Thursday, March 10th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Eastern Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Eastern Co engages in the design, manufacture and sale of industrial hardware, security products and metal products. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Solutions and Diversified Products. The Engineered Solutions segment consists of Big 3 Precision. The Diversified Products segment consists of Frazer & Jones, Greenwald Industries, and Argo EMS.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eastern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.