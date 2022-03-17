Short Interest in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) Decreases By 16.0%

CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 6,030,000 shares, a decrease of 16.0% from the February 13th total of 7,180,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,920,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days. Approximately 2.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of CF Industries stock traded up $4.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $92.21. 5,401,644 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,554,235. The firm has a market cap of $19.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. CF Industries has a 52-week low of $43.19 and a 52-week high of $100.52. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.35.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $3.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.59 billion. CF Industries had a return on equity of 24.09% and a net margin of 14.03%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that CF Industries will post 14.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. CF Industries’s payout ratio is currently 28.24%.

In other news, CEO W Anthony Will sold 1,098,645 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.27, for a total transaction of $88,188,234.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Richard A. Hoker sold 4,085 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.93, for a total value of $383,704.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,383,811 shares of company stock valued at $111,289,852 over the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in CF Industries by 64.3% during the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 363 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its position in CF Industries by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 15,854 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in CF Industries by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,703 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in CF Industries by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,863 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in CF Industries by 1.8% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 10,919 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $609,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. 91.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CF shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on CF Industries from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Berenberg Bank lowered CF Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $70.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on CF Industries from $66.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup increased their price target on CF Industries from $69.00 to $86.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on CF Industries from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. The analyst cites the company’s disclosure that its Q4 is tracking better thanks to the strong global nitrogen market conditions. Jackson adds that even assuming a moderation from record prices, CF still seems to be pace for free cash flow well in excess of $10 per share, which should accelerate buybacks and provide more dry powder for investments. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.57.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer. The firm owns and operates nitrogen plants and serves agricultural and industrial customers through its distribution system. It operates through following segments: Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other.

