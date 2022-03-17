Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Put Options on Micro Focus International (NYSE:MFGP)

Micro Focus International plc (NYSE:MFGP – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Investors acquired 2,501 put options on the company. This is an increase of 4,139% compared to the average volume of 59 put options.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Micro Focus International in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,223,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Micro Focus International by 38.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,174 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Micro Focus International in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Micro Focus International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A lifted its position in shares of Micro Focus International by 35,714.3% in the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 10,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. 19.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Micro Focus International alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on MFGP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Micro Focus International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Investec raised Micro Focus International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Micro Focus International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Micro Focus International stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $5.19. 857,901 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 789,788. Micro Focus International has a fifty-two week low of $4.32 and a fifty-two week high of $8.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a $0.203 dividend. This is a positive change from Micro Focus International’s previous annual dividend of $0.16. This represents a yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th.

Micro Focus International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Micro Focus International Plc engages in the management of mature infrastructure software assets to organizations leverage value from their investments in IT infrastructure and business applications. It operates through the following segments: Micro Focus Product Portfolio and SUSE Product Portfolio.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Micro Focus International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micro Focus International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.