iShares MSCI Israel ETF (NYSEARCA:EIS) Shares Purchased by Trek Financial LLC

Trek Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Israel ETF (NYSEARCA:EIS – Get Rating) by 47.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,232 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,567 shares during the quarter. Trek Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Israel ETF were worth $1,342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in EIS. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in iShares MSCI Israel ETF by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 65,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,551,000 after acquiring an additional 3,715 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in iShares MSCI Israel ETF by 177.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 24,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,693,000 after acquiring an additional 15,556 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Israel ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $2,067,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Israel ETF in the second quarter valued at $245,000. Finally, Peak Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Israel ETF in the third quarter valued at $308,000.

Get iShares MSCI Israel ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA EIS traded up $0.81 during trading on Thursday, reaching $71.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,263. iShares MSCI Israel ETF has a twelve month low of $63.06 and a twelve month high of $80.07. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $73.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.54.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Israel ETF (NYSEARCA:EIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Israel ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Israel ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.