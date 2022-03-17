Experian plc (LON:EXPN) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Experian plc (LON:EXPN – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 3,125 ($40.64).

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on EXPN. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Experian in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 3,750 ($48.76) price target on shares of Experian in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Experian in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Experian from GBX 4,100 ($53.32) to GBX 4,000 ($52.02) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Experian in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th.

Shares of Experian stock traded up GBX 89 ($1.16) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching GBX 3,037 ($39.49). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,489,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,587,506. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 2,993.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 3,234.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.79, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. Experian has a one year low of GBX 2,395 ($31.14) and a one year high of GBX 3,689 ($47.97). The stock has a market cap of £28.01 billion and a P/E ratio of 37.82.

Experian plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology company. The company operates through two segments, Business-to-Business and Consumer Services. It provides data services to identify and understand their customers, as well as to manage the risks related with lending. The company also offers analytical and decision tools that enhance businesses to manage their customers, minimize the risk of fraud, comply with legal requirements, and automate decisions and processes.

