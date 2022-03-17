Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $177.86 Million

Equities analysts expect Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL – Get Rating) to announce $177.86 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Kinsale Capital Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $176.45 million and the highest estimate coming in at $178.63 million. Kinsale Capital Group posted sales of $138.28 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.6%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Kinsale Capital Group will report full year sales of $772.90 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $767.88 million to $775.89 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $904.20 million, with estimates ranging from $896.05 million to $912.34 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Kinsale Capital Group.

Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.37. Kinsale Capital Group had a net margin of 23.86% and a return on equity of 20.56%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kinsale Capital Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $224.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.67.

KNSL traded up $5.48 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $222.72. 105,792 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 114,552. The company has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a PE ratio of 33.61 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $203.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $195.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16. Kinsale Capital Group has a one year low of $153.12 and a one year high of $245.17.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. This is an increase from Kinsale Capital Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.85%.

In other Kinsale Capital Group news, CFO Bryan P. Petrucelli sold 4,649 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.82, for a total transaction of $924,314.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group in the fourth quarter worth $29,434,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,278,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $541,938,000 after acquiring an additional 16,974 shares during the last quarter. WMS Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group in the fourth quarter worth $229,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.08% of the company’s stock.

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance services. It operates the Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance segment. The Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance segment provides commercial excess and surplus lines liability and property insurance products through underwriting divisions.

