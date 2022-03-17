American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.120-$0.170 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.420. The company issued revenue guidance of $155 million-$159 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $153.35 million.

Several research firms have commented on APEI. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of American Public Education from $36.00 to $26.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Public Education from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st.

Get American Public Education alerts:

Shares of American Public Education stock traded up $0.55 during trading on Thursday, hitting $23.33. The stock had a trading volume of 36,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,050. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.03. The stock has a market cap of $439.91 million, a PE ratio of 22.55, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 2.42. American Public Education has a 12 month low of $16.97 and a 12 month high of $39.19.

American Public Education ( NASDAQ:APEI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $154.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.10 million. American Public Education had a net margin of 4.24% and a return on equity of 4.37%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. Analysts expect that American Public Education will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in American Public Education by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,116,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,334,000 after buying an additional 136,136 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in American Public Education by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 634,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,124,000 after buying an additional 48,288 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in American Public Education by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 236,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,265,000 after buying an additional 19,530 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in American Public Education by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 177,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,558,000 after buying an additional 3,825 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in American Public Education by 130.8% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 153,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,410,000 after buying an additional 86,888 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.15% of the company’s stock.

American Public Education Company Profile (Get Rating)

American Public Education, Inc provides online and on-campus postsecondary education services. It operates through the following segments: American Public Education and Hondros College of Nursing. The American Public Education segment reflects the operational activities of the company’s subsidiary American Public University System, Inc, other corporate activities and minority investments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for American Public Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Public Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.