Insider Selling: Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) Insider Sells 375 Shares of Stock

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Rating) insider Federico Grossi sold 375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.57, for a total transaction of $14,838.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Federico Grossi also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Apellis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

On Tuesday, February 15th, Federico Grossi sold 375 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.43, for a total transaction of $17,036.25.

On Friday, January 14th, Federico Grossi sold 375 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.56, for a total transaction of $15,210.00.

APLS traded up $1.60 during trading on Thursday, reaching $46.84. 1,407,910 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 949,562. The stock has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.07 and a beta of 1.59. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.50 and a twelve month high of $73.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 6.13 and a current ratio of 6.25.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:APLS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($1.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.54) by ($0.07). During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -5.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APLS. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 17,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 4.6% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 7,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 133,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,397,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 24,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.03% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $84.00 price target for the company. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective (down previously from $46.00) on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, December 31st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $83.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $102.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.80.

About Apellis Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which develops novel therapeutic compounds. It develops complement immunotherapies for the treatment of complement-dependent autoimmune and inflammatory diseases through APL-2 product. The company was founded by Candace Rose Depp, Pascal Deschatelets, Cedric Francois, Alec Machiels on September 25, 2009 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Apellis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apellis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.