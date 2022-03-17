Insider Selling: Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) Insider Sells 375 Shares of Stock

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Rating) insider Federico Grossi sold 375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.57, for a total transaction of $14,838.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Federico Grossi also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, February 15th, Federico Grossi sold 375 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.43, for a total transaction of $17,036.25.
- On Friday, January 14th, Federico Grossi sold 375 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.56, for a total transaction of $15,210.00.
APLS traded up $1.60 during trading on Thursday, reaching $46.84. 1,407,910 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 949,562. The stock has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.07 and a beta of 1.59. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.50 and a twelve month high of $73.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 6.13 and a current ratio of 6.25.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APLS. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 17,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 4.6% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 7,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 133,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,397,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 24,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.03% of the company’s stock.
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $84.00 price target for the company. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective (down previously from $46.00) on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, December 31st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $83.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $102.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.80.
About Apellis Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)
Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which develops novel therapeutic compounds. It develops complement immunotherapies for the treatment of complement-dependent autoimmune and inflammatory diseases through APL-2 product. The company was founded by Candace Rose Depp, Pascal Deschatelets, Cedric Francois, Alec Machiels on September 25, 2009 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Apellis Pharmaceuticals (APLS)
- 3 Buy The Dip Opportunities From China
- 3 Great Tech Stocks Under $15: Buy Now, While Tech is Down
- The Bottom Is In For Williams-Sonoma But Wait to Buy It
- This Is A Buyable Bottom For Homebuilder Lennar
- Candence Design Stock is Rebounding
Receive News & Ratings for Apellis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apellis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.