Chris Ph.D. Diorio Sells 588 Shares of Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) Stock

Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI – Get Rating) CEO Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.68, for a total value of $35,679.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Chris Ph.D. Diorio also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 16th, Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 5,000 shares of Impinj stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $350,000.00.

On Monday, February 14th, Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 9,626 shares of Impinj stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.12, for a total value of $655,723.12.

Shares of NASDAQ PI traded up $1.82 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $63.72. The company had a trading volume of 162,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 341,366. Impinj, Inc. has a one year low of $39.69 and a one year high of $94.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $72.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.60. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of -30.20 and a beta of 2.41.

Impinj ( NASDAQ:PI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.15. Impinj had a negative return on equity of 53.78% and a negative net margin of 26.94%. The company had revenue of $52.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.59) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Impinj, Inc. will post -1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Impinj from $63.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Impinj in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on Impinj from $76.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Impinj from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Impinj from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.70.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of Impinj in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in Impinj during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC bought a new position in Impinj during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Impinj during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Impinj by 46.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares during the last quarter. 89.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IImpinj, Inc engages in the development and sale of RAIN, a radio frequency identification solution. Its platform allows inventory management, patient safety, asset tracking and item authentication for the retail, healthcare, supply chain and logistics, hospitality, food and beverage, and industrial manufacturing industries.

