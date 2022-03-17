Insider Selling: Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) General Counsel Sells 1,400 Shares of Stock

Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM – Get Rating) General Counsel John L. Brottem sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.46, for a total transaction of $56,644.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of OM traded up $2.84 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $43.87. 249,652 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 438,878. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $39.14 and a 200-day moving average of $45.92. Outset Medical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.29 and a 52 week high of $61.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.25 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 7.17 and a current ratio of 7.93.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Outset Medical by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Outset Medical by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 7,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Outset Medical by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 23,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Outset Medical by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 86,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,272,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Outset Medical by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 47,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,173,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the last quarter.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Outset Medical from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Outset Medical in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Outset Medical from $70.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Outset Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Outset Medical currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.25.

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It offers Tablo Hemodialysis System, which comprises of a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings.

