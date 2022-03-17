iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) Shares Purchased by Trek Financial LLC

Trek Financial LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,206 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the quarter. Trek Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $1,722,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Patten Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 1,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 4.5% in the third quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 4.7% in the third quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 7.1% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IWV traded up $3.30 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $256.19. The company had a trading volume of 215,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 257,279. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 1-year low of $229.41 and a 1-year high of $280.44. The business has a 50 day moving average of $257.22 and a 200-day moving average of $265.08.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

