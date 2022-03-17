-$0.44 EPS Expected for Immuneering Corp (NASDAQ:IMRX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Immuneering Corp (NASDAQ:IMRX – Get Rating) to post earnings per share of ($0.44) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Immuneering’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.46) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.40). The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, June 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Immuneering will report full year earnings of ($2.04) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.18) to ($1.74). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($2.37) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.75) to ($1.93). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Immuneering.

Immuneering (NASDAQ:IMRX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.03).

IMRX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of Immuneering from $42.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler started coverage on Immuneering in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Immuneering in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Immuneering from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.20.

In other news, Director Ann E. Berman purchased 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.40 per share, with a total value of $38,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Immuneering during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,247,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Immuneering during the 3rd quarter valued at about $349,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Immuneering during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Immuneering in the third quarter worth about $911,000. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Immuneering in the third quarter worth approximately $18,082,000. 46.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ IMRX traded up $0.10 during trading on Thursday, reaching $7.00. The company had a trading volume of 290,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,972. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.43. Immuneering has a 52 week low of $6.27 and a 52 week high of $33.99.

Immuneering Company Profile

Immuneering Corporation is a biopharmaceutical company advancing a pipeline of oncology and neuroscience product candidates. The company’s product candidate includes IMM-1-104. Immuneering Corporation is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass.

