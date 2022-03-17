Brokerages Set Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) PT at $139.93

Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation, eight have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $139.93.

PII has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James increased their price target on Polaris from $148.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Polaris from $132.00 to $117.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Polaris from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $157.00 price objective on shares of Polaris in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Polaris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, January 29th.

PII stock traded down $0.71 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $106.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 513,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 813,232. The stock has a market cap of $6.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.52 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $115.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $117.25. Polaris has a 1 year low of $100.52 and a 1 year high of $147.73.

Polaris ( NYSE:PII Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. Polaris had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 49.54%. The company’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.34 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Polaris will post 10.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. This is an increase from Polaris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.53%.

In other Polaris news, SVP Dougherty Lucy Clark sold 4,257 shares of Polaris stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $532,125.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PII. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Polaris by 115.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,522,000 after acquiring an additional 9,673 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Polaris by 1.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 350,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,027,000 after purchasing an additional 5,664 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in Polaris by 31.5% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 105,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,518,000 after purchasing an additional 25,402 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc bought a new position in Polaris during the second quarter valued at $3,325,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Polaris by 128,130.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,756,000 after acquiring an additional 12,813 shares during the last quarter. 85.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Polaris Inc engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing power sports vehicles. It operates through the following segments Off-Road,On-Road, ORV, Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company was founded by Allen Hetteen, Edgar E. Hetteen, and David Johnson in 1954 and is headquartered in Medina, MN.

