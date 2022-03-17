Trek Financial LLC Acquires 38,577 Shares of Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF (NYSEARCA:SPD)

Trek Financial LLC raised its holdings in Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF (NYSEARCA:SPD – Get Rating) by 80.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 86,432 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,577 shares during the quarter. Trek Financial LLC’s holdings in Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF were worth $2,875,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SPD. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. lifted its position in shares of Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 33,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its position in shares of Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 52,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after buying an additional 1,185 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF by 353.2% during the 3rd quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 4,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 3,532 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPD traded up $0.25 during trading on Thursday, reaching $30.72. 27,274 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 187,336. Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF has a 52-week low of $27.49 and a 52-week high of $33.48. The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.03 and a 200-day moving average of $31.67.

