Trek Financial LLC Buys 283,111 Shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Trek Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX – Get Rating) by 1,218.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 306,350 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 283,111 shares during the period. Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares comprises about 1.6% of Trek Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Trek Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $16,898,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 36,643,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,092,328,000 after acquiring an additional 1,703,616 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 19.0% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,541,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,628,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042,981 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.9% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,614,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,794,000 after acquiring an additional 361,486 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.2% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,562,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,867,000 after acquiring an additional 274,104 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.8% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,108,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,969,000 after acquiring an additional 232,356 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ BNDX traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $52.75. The stock had a trading volume of 3,207,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,472,839. The business’s fifty day moving average is $53.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.86. Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $52.48 and a twelve month high of $58.09.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were paid a $0.034 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%.

