Ubex (UBEX) Market Cap Hits $703,967.29

Ubex (UBEX) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 17th. One Ubex coin can now be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Ubex has traded 9.1% higher against the dollar. Ubex has a total market cap of $703,967.29 and $120,766.00 worth of Ubex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00010127 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000018 BTC.

ThunderCore (TT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.76 or 0.00219283 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0304 or 0.00000074 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000304 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0469 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0697 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 20th, 2018. Ubex’s total supply is 3,923,877,492 coins and its circulating supply is 3,306,258,739 coins. Ubex’s official website is www.ubex.com . Ubex’s official message board is medium.com/ubex . Ubex’s official Twitter account is @ubex_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ubex aims to solve the problem of low confidence in the purchase of digital advertising. Smart contracts allow for making the relationship of advertisers and publishers as transparent and fair as possible, as well as minimizing the risks for all parties. By applying such an approach, Ubex allows passage from the traditional pay per click scheme to the model of payment for targeted actions, the fairest and interesting model for advertisers. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ubex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ubex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ubex using one of the exchanges listed above.

