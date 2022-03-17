Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH) Director Sells $337,100.00 in Stock

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH – Get Rating) Director Michael A. Zasloff sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.71, for a total value of $337,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $34.18. 470,884 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 396,086. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.98. The company has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.60 and a beta of 0.64. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.91 and a 1-year high of $35.74. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 14.19% and a return on equity of 15.16%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

AMPH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amphastar Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMPH. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 314.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 253.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 2,534 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.69% of the company’s stock.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, market, and sale of technically challenging and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products. It operates through Finished Pharmaceutical Products and Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Products segments. The Finished Pharmaceutical Products segment manufactures, markets, and distributes Primatene Mist, enoxaparin, naloxone, phytonadione, lidocaine, and other critical and non-critical care drugs.

