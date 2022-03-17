LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) CMO Rachel Lyons Eaton Sells 3,883 Shares

LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH – Get Rating) CMO Rachel Lyons Eaton sold 3,883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.99, for a total value of $462,038.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

LGIH stock traded up $2.87 during trading on Thursday, hitting $123.10. 262,920 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 284,508. LGI Homes, Inc. has a 1 year low of $110.83 and a 1 year high of $188.00. The company has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $125.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $140.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 14.86 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.33. LGI Homes had a net margin of 14.09% and a return on equity of 32.82%. The firm had revenue of $801.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $758.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.18 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that LGI Homes, Inc. will post 17.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised LGI Homes from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $125.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LGI Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com raised LGI Homes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on LGI Homes from $125.00 to $96.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.80.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in LGI Homes by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,924,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $556,950,000 after acquiring an additional 350,389 shares during the period. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN raised its position in shares of LGI Homes by 64.2% in the fourth quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 455,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,298,000 after buying an additional 177,924 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of LGI Homes by 130.4% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 279,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,241,000 after buying an additional 158,424 shares in the last quarter. Phoenician Capital LLC acquired a new position in LGI Homes during the fourth quarter worth about $20,082,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in LGI Homes during the 4th quarter valued at about $19,846,000. 85.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LGI Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, marketing, and sale of new homes. It focuses on residential land development business. It operates through the following segments: Central, West, Southeast, Florida, and Northwest. The company was founded by Eric Thomas Lipar in 2003 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

