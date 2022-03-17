HumanCo Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HMCO) Short Interest Update

HumanCo Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HMCO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 39,900 shares, a decline of 19.4% from the February 13th total of 49,500 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 59,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Shares of NASDAQ HMCO traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $9.80. The company had a trading volume of 27,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,403. HumanCo Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.55 and a twelve month high of $10.39. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.78.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HMCO. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of HumanCo Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth about $98,000. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in HumanCo Acquisition in the third quarter worth approximately $124,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in HumanCo Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Berkley W R Corp acquired a new stake in HumanCo Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Finally, OTA Financial Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of HumanCo Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $363,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.68% of the company’s stock.

HumanCo Acquisition Corp., a blank check company, focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, and reorganization. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Austin, Texas.

