VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) CEO D James Bidzos Sells 3,000 Shares

VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) CEO D James Bidzos sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.62, for a total value of $601,860.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

D James Bidzos also recently made the following trade(s):

Get VeriSign alerts:

On Tuesday, March 8th, D James Bidzos sold 3,000 shares of VeriSign stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.26, for a total transaction of $630,780.00.

On Tuesday, February 15th, D James Bidzos sold 3,000 shares of VeriSign stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.71, for a total transaction of $647,130.00.

On Tuesday, February 8th, D James Bidzos sold 3,000 shares of VeriSign stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.27, for a total transaction of $648,810.00.

On Tuesday, January 18th, D James Bidzos sold 5,000 shares of VeriSign stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.26, for a total value of $1,106,300.00.

On Tuesday, January 11th, D James Bidzos sold 5,000 shares of VeriSign stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.18, for a total value of $1,180,900.00.

On Tuesday, December 21st, D James Bidzos sold 5,264 shares of VeriSign stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.73, for a total value of $1,277,730.72.

VRSN traded up $6.31 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $212.66. The company had a trading volume of 650,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 626,041. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $216.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $224.27. VeriSign, Inc. has a 12-month low of $186.09 and a 12-month high of $257.03. The stock has a market cap of $23.43 billion, a PE ratio of 30.34 and a beta of 0.92.

VeriSign ( NASDAQ:VRSN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The information services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $340.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.37 million. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 45.19% and a net margin of 59.12%. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.38 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that VeriSign, Inc. will post 5.95 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of VeriSign in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in VeriSign in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Tobam purchased a new stake in shares of VeriSign during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in VeriSign by 27.9% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 229 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of VeriSign during the fourth quarter worth approximately $66,000. 90.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About VeriSign (Get Rating)

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure, which enables Internet navigation for many of the world’s most recognized domain names. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of key Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for VeriSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VeriSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.